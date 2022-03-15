Kathy Ellison wins March yard of the month

By Dusty Williams

Van Alstyne Historical Society

This month’s yard of the month goes to Kathy Ellison at 255 South John Douglas Road. According to records discovered by the homeowner, the house dates back to at least 1897, and possibly even earlier. In fact, according to old maps of Van Alstyne, the house was standing in 1896.

Ellison has called this place home for 25 years. She has named her home, “Eye of the Storm,” because no matter what is going on out in the world, you can always find shelter in your home, at the eye of the storm.

As a child, she recalls walking by the house when Bird Amonett lived there. Mrs. Amonett was 102 years old when she died in 1963. She lived in this home from 1938 to 1961 before moving in with her daughter. After her death, Opal Tillett bought the house. Others who have owned the home throughout its long history include WW Wright, Mary G. Wright, P.P. Henderson and T. J. Roach.

The house is unique in that it has an angular shape, adding to Van Alstyne’s rich character. Ellison enjoys looking out of the old “wavy” glass windows and into downtown, seeing the same scene that so many others before us have. At one time, next door to the house and at the corner of John Douglas and Fulton Streets was the Presbyterian Church. That building sat at the edge of the cemetery and was the Methodist Church. However, when the Methodist Church moved across town, a group of Presbyterians bought and moved the building.

On the north side of the home stood the old J. C. Umphress home. This house was moved sometime around 1920 just a little north and turned to face Marshall Street. At that point, another home was built between what was the Umphress home and Ms. Ellison’s home. The Presbyterian Church was also removed around this same time.