City Council calls for slower speed limits west of town

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne city leaders believe that it’s time for motorists to slow down on FM 121 west of US 75. During the March 8 city council meeting, they adopted a proclamation requesting the Texas Department of Transportation conduct a traffic study for possible speed reduction. The public proclamation was made as a show unified support for the request.

City officials cite the number of streets and private driveways along this stretch of road as one of their motivating factors. Many of those streets have narrow entrances, often requiring traffic on the main road to come to a sudden stop. Limited sight distances due to uneven terrain is also a problem

Traffic in the area is expected to significantly increase when Grayson College welcomes students back to campus and Van Alstyne High School relocates to its now facility on nearby Collin McKinney Parkway

Currently the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph at the city limits near Thompson Farms. It goes down to 45 mph around the college, and then 35 mph by the McDonald’s close to US 75.

City staff would like to seed those speeds further reduced to 45 mph at the city limits and 35 mph by Grayson College. However, since the city does not own the roadway, it falls on state officials to ultimately make that determination.

Small Section of Cooper Street Closed

Also on March 8, the City Council voted to permanently close a small section of Cooper Street between North Preston Avenue and North Main Drive. That portion of the roadway is not a major throughfare and runs next to the edge of the soon to open Central Social District Park.

For the time being, the area will be used to load and offload equipment for the park’s main stage. Power has been installed in that area to handle things like tour busses and “green room” tents for performers. The city is also evaluating the area as a space that could be ideal for a restaurant sometime in the future.

VA Approves Opioid Settlement Share

Van Alstyne will receive nearly $7,000 as its share of a multi-state settle with opioid manufacturers that was brokered last year. Those funds will be used for opioid education and program assistance.

In July 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the state had joined in a multi-state settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson. Last October, Texas along with a broad coalition of states and subdivisions, reached a final settlement agreement with four companies to resolve legal claims for their role in the opioid crisis. One agreement was with opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson which agreed to pay $291 million dollars into the Qualified Settlement Fund, representing Texas’s allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement.

The state then established a council to ensure that all fund received were equitably distributed based on a methodology of population health data and the prevalence of opioid incidents.