Best-selling author to host local seminar

Staff reports

Four-time best-selling author Cindy Arledge will host a seminar at the Howe Community Library from 10 to 11 a.m. March 26. During that hour she will discuss nine secrets to create lasting wealth, specific steps to improve family relationships and what legacy means to people.

Arledge is an author and certified legacy planning advisor. Her books include “Curse of Inheritance,” “Cracking the Inheritance Code,” “The Legacy Family Way,” and “My Camino, My Life.”