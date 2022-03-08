Van Alstyne man runs to support vets in need

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne native and Navy veteran Doug LaFollett is hoping to make a difference for veterans in need. He recently announced that he would be attempting an ultramarathon to raise money for former servicemen and women dealing with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

On April 9, he will be running in the Lake McMurray Run near Stillwater, Okla. The event has been held for decades and includes races of various lengths. In 2017 it added the ultramarathon. Since then, less than 20 people.

All money raised will go to Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), an nonprofit committed to ending veteran suicide. It funds research on traumatic brain injuries and PTSD and helps veterans access medication and therapy. The organization was founded by a retired Navy seal and his wife who wanted to serve as advocates for those suffering from the after-effects of serving in combat.

“The money I raise goes directly to the organization,” LaFollett said. “I’m not financially benefitting from this in any way.”

Of course, LaFollett is not your typical runner. While most are light on their feet, he is a weightlifter with a much bulkier frame. He’s run 30K and 50K races, but never anything quite like this. An ultramarathon is 100K. That’s approximately 62 miles, the equivalent of more than two marathons. He doesn’t expect to come in first but is confident he will cross the finish line. LaFollett is now training hard so that’s he ready for the big day.

“It’s going to be a meat-grinder for sure,” he said. “But I’m not going to go out there to not finish it.”

LaFollett grew up in Van Alstyne. After graduating high school, he immediately joined the Navy. During his six years in the military, he served as a Naval aircrewman and flew on a number of nuclear deterrence missions. In August 2021, he completed his service and returned home. Now he is hoping he can do something for those who sacrificed more than they bargained for in service to their country.

“I just believe in the cause because I am a veteran and I know some of the things that they go through,” he said. “I felt like I could make a difference by doing something.”

Those wishing to support LaFollett’s efforts can go to givelively.org/donate/vets-veterans-exploring-treatment-solutions-inc/douglas-lafollett.