Man arrested after shots fired at Howe trailer park

Staff reports

Howe Police have made an arrested following a report of shots fired at the Pradera mobile home park. He was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

According to a Howe Police spokesperson, Dylan Lucas, 23, claimed that he was intending to sell a pair of tennis shoes to another man. When that man arrived at his home, he pulled a gun and fired shots in an attempt to steal the shoes.

Police found evidence of bullet strikes on the home as shell casings nearby. They then asked for and received permission from Lucas to search his home.

Inside, investigators say they found 100 Oxycodone pills, a quarter pound of marijuana and a firearm. As a convicted felon, Lucas is forbidden from owning a gun.

While Lucas claimed that the drugs were for his personal use police say the evidence, as well as some of his statements, indicate drug trafficking.

According to Grayson County Court records, he has been arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges over the past five years. If convicted of the latest charges, he faces up to 99 years in prison.

Lucas was arrested and released on Feb. 25. He is currently out on bail pending his trial.

The investigation remains ongoing for the man who allegedly fired shots.