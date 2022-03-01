Nutrition and a downtown ray of sunshine: Business owner talks VA store

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Corey Culton didn’t set out to move to Van Alstyne. A few years ago, his god-sister was running her own nutrition business after dropping more than a hundred pounds. She convinced him that he could excel in the business too.

The question was where to open a store.

While pondering how to proceed, the two visited downtown Van Alstyne and stumbled upon what they thought would be the perfect place for him to set up shop. The rest, as they say, is history.

Culton opened Van Alstyne Nutrition in October 2019, and he’s been a community fixture ever since.

“Being part of Van Alstyne is God-sent,” he said. “I really think Got placed me here for a good reason at a good time.”

Van Alstyne Nutrition offers a variety of teas and shakes designed to help people live healthier and happier. If customers want a testimonial, they need to look no further than the owner himself.

Culton, who at one time weighed 310 pounds, says he lost 80 pounds by simply watching what he eats and using the products he now sells.

While he works hard to keep his business growing, Culton said he values impact over income. As soon as he set up shop, he knew that he wanted to plug into the community. He began doing things like supporting local fundraisers, sponsoring school activities, and making his space available when others needed it. The Waxahachie native even moved from Dallas to Van Alstyne.

Recently, he became a member of the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce,

One of the first local people Culton connected with was fellow downtown business owner Donna Kramer-Almon from Fierce Motions in Dance.

He asked her how she was successful with her business. She answered by saying that she always tries to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. It’s a philosophy he says that he strives to live by every day.

“Corey is a true blessing to the town with his positive attitude and energy that beams from him,” Kramer Allman said. “He greets every customer with a smile and a word of encouragement which is something everyone needs every day. He is the sunny side of the street!”

It’s hard to overstate the positivity that Culton exuded. Step inside his business for any amount of time, and you are likely to witness a constant stream of neighbors swinging by to say “hi” or to see how things are going today. Some come and stay for hours.

The store has an air hockey table and a small play area set up to keep the kiddos occupied when their parents need a break. Culton called it his “no turn around zone” because he wants parents to feel safe chatting away at the bar knowing their kids are doing fine right behind them.

“My mottos is we put a smile on your face and joy in your heart one cup at a time,” he said. “I want people to feel comfortable like this is a home.”

Culton said he looks forward to impacting more people as the city continues to evolve. He’s excited about how the new Central Social District Park and other proposed downtown improvements will bring more customers. His hope is that the city can grow with a big city mindset, but a small-town heart.

“We can think big and act big, but still know each other and still be personable,” he said.