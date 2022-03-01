Local libraries bring fun to young kids

Staff reports

The library is the place to be for young kids in March. Each Wednesday, the Van Alstyne Public Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 0-5. These fun events include crafts, music and movement with special guest readers. It promises to be a morning of fun for everyone.

Also on Wednesdays, the Van Alstyne Library will host Spanish story time at 4 p.m each week. This program is geared towards those between the ages of five months and five years. For more information, visit the Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page.

In Howe, the Howe Community Library will be hosting Wee Readers every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. This early childhood reading program for children five years and younger (and their caregivers) features rhymes, songs, movement, play time, a light snack and, of course, books. As an added incentive, children who visit four times receive a free book.

For more information on this and other programs, call 903-745-4050 or visit the Howe Community Library Facebook page.