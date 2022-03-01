Howe Middle schooler wins Grayson County spelling bee

Staff reports

Howe Middle School seventh-grader Logan Nitchman took top honors in the Grayson County Spelling Bee. He topped seven other challengers to advance to the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee on March 19. That event will be telecast on WFAA Channel 8 at a time to be announced at a later date.

Nitchman faced tough challenges from Howe Intermediate’s Jude Christman as well as Sherman Middle School’s Rosanna Kim. The three duked it out for three rounds before he won by correctly spelling “dim sum” and “vulpine.”

This will be Nitchman’s first trip to the regional spelling bee. He won the Howe Middle School bee last school year but came up short in the county bee. This time, there would be no stopping him.

The Scripps National Spelling bee is the nation’s longest-running national spelling bee. It is open to students ages 14 and under who have not yet completed eighth grade. Winners from more than 200 regional spelling bees will compete for the overall title on June 2 in front of a national television audience.