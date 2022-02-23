FCCLA students impresses at regionals

staff reports

Eight Van Alstyne FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) students recently competed at the regional competition and conference in Waco. Participants included Owen Benway, Sierra Cosey, Kamirah Davis, Ruthie Fetz, Jovia John, Kevin Rodriguez Estrada, Chase Schoonover and Regan Stovall.

Schoonover and Stovall took home gold medals for business and service etiquette while Benway and Kevin Rodriguez Estrada earned silvers.

Fetz will advance to the state competition after taking 5th with her Cupcake Presentation.

It was an impressive showing by all students who did a great job representing Van Alstyne FCCLA.