Van Alstyne publisher releases latest book

staff reports

Van Alstyne- based Motina Books Publishing released its latest work, Death and its Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Beautiful Lessons: Field Notes from the Death Dialogues Project, on Feb. 22. Written by author and podcast host Becky Aud-Jennison, the book is composed of stories from people who have lost loved ones and believe in the power of sharing these stories.

Aud-Jennison launched The Death Dialogues Project and subsequent podcast in 2018 with the goal of normalizing conversations surrounding death. She discusses the concept of keeping a loved one’s body at home for as long as possible, practicing “green” burial techniques instead of embalming and purchasing expensive caskets. While this may seem odd in the modern era, it was actually quite common in ancient times.

The heart of the Project revolves around the story – the story of the mother, the child, the sibling, and everyone else who endeavors to keep alive the memory of the people they’ve lost.

“There is an international movement of taking ownership of death and being more open about all topics surrounding death,” Aud-Jennison says. “Conversely, the overall majority continue to walk through life as if they can hide from death. Feelings and conversations surrounding loss and grief are stifled because our overall culture hasn't made its peace with accepting death as part of living.”

Before becoming an author, Aud-Jennison had a long career in human services and as a mental health clinician. She now considers herself a “therapist gone rogue.” She created The Death Dialogues Project and podcast to open an alternative space to support people and assist society in easing the topic of death out of the closet.