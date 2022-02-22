Partin Elementary takes on winter Olympic games

staff reports

China wasn’t the only place hosting the Winter Olympics this month. Last week, Partin Elementary School students participated in their own version of the Olympic games. The experience was intended to help them understand how much time it takes for Olympians to become great at specific events or skills.

Coach McMurray encouraged students to watch a little bit of the Olympics each night to give them an understanding of the actual Olympic events. They also watched clips of past Winter Olympics so they would have a baseline of what the real thing looks like compared to the Partin Elementary PE version.

After watching the clips, students overwhelmingly chose US snowboarder Shawn White as their favorite.

While there were lots of fun and games, the lesson was also a great opportunity for students to learn about sports they may never have known existed before now.

McMurray managed to transform scooters into bobsleds and fitness mats into ski jumps to create a unique learning experience. Not only were they working on movement and exercise they are learned that practice, attention and effort are required to improve skills.