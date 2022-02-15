Van Alstyne sends city charter to voters

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

In a specially called Feb. 10 meeting, the Van Alstyne City Council approved a draft of a proposed city charter. It will now go before voters for their approval on May 7.

Under state law, cities without a charter are considered general law cities. That means that their government can only exercise powers that the State Legislature specifically allocates them. The passage of a city charter allows a city to be a home rule city, with the authority to pass any law and regulations it deems necessary so long as they are not prohibited by state law.

Cities are eligible to become home rule cities when their population exceeds 5,000 residents. Van Alstyne officials determined that benchmark had been hit last year.

“This basically gives the city more flexibility,” City attorney David Ritter said. “If you are a general law city, some laws may not fit some cities, particularly when they are growing like us.”

Under the new charter, the mayor would become a full voting member of the city council. He currently can only vote in the case of a tie.

The council would also add an additional member beginning in 2023. The other members would remain the same, with terms staggered to eliminate the possibility of a completely new council after one election.

Van Alstyne would continue to have a council-manager form of government. Under that setup, the city council appoints a city manager who oversees all day-to-day operations of the city staff. The charter would also change the title of municipal clerk to city secretary to avoid any confusion with the municipal court clerk. In addition to the city manager, the city council would also have the authority to appoint a city attorney and a municipal judge

The charter was produced by a special charter commission tasked with drafting the document under the guidance of Ritter and two outside consultants. It was chaired by Mayor Jim Atchison and Vice-chairman Robert Hendricks. Other commission members included Griff Servati, Ryan Neal, Jim DuBois, Marla Butler, Mike Drynan, Bruce Dawsey, Christy Allen Wilson, Lee Thomas, Larry Cooper, Katrina Arsenault, Robert Jaska, Steve Deluna, Dusty Wells and alternate Ryan Laing. All of them signed the charter that will be permanently kept in the city archives should it pass.

A copy of the proposed charter will be sent to every Van Alstyne voter. If it fails at the ballot, the city will continue on as a general law city. Van Alstyne would also be prohibited from considering the issue again for two years.