VAHS twins named UIL film festival semi finalists

staff reports

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced on Feb. 9 that the twin sister film team of Claire and Mollie Gallagher had been selected as semi-finalists in the 2021-22 UIL Young Filmmakers Festival. The Van Alstyne High School students were recognized in the Documentary Division I category for their documentary “The Longest Race.”

The film chronicles the tragedy of a mother’s loss of her two children and her recovery and redemption. Her children, murdered by her ex-husband, serve as her source of inspiration as she competes in marathons in their honor.

More than 600 works were submitted for the competition. Out of that group, only four were chosen in each category. Finalists will be announced on Feb. 23 during the State competition at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

“The Longest Race” was also nominated for the Nobility Social Impact Award. This honor celebrates student films promoting change. Given during the UIL Young Filmmaker’s Festival, it recognizes short films which inform and inspire audiences about issues the teams care about.

The seven-minute documentary can be viewed online at youtube.com/watch?v=qHo5NZhokDo.