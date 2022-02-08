Van Alstyne HS recognizes national CTE month

staff reports

February is National CTE Month. The acronym stands for “Career and Technical Education.” It’s a well-represented curriculum at Van Alstyne High School, which boasts 48 CTE courses taught by 15 faculty members.

They include programs of study geared towards preparing students for careers in animal science, agricultural engineering, advanced manufacturing, business management, culinary arts, design and multimedia arts, digital communications, exercise science and wellness, family community services, health diagnostic, and teacher training.

One teacher works with “Ready Set Teach” students. They travel to local elementary and middle schools to assist teachers and students in those classrooms. The high-schoolers even prepare their own lessons and present them to the class.

“They are really enjoying working with these students and teachers and getting a feel for the classroom,” Cunningham says.

She also works with “PALS” students, who mentor other students at both VAISD elementary schools and the middle school. Through the course of the school year, they have built meaningful relationships with these students and continue to prepare personalized activities for them every week. They also interact with those students by participating in other activities. According to Cunningham, they love playing with them at recess, sitting next to them at lunch, reading in the library, or playing group games in the collaboration station or the gym.

In Mrs. Hamilton’s business information management class, students are preparing to take their Microsoft Word certification test later this month.

Another teacher oversees Career Prep, which allows students to gain real-world job experience while still in high school. Students are required to hold a steady job and document things like their hours, pay, training responsibilities, and more. In addition to their jobs, the class learns about basic finance, resume writing and budgeting.

She also leads “Senior Seminar,” which gives seniors the chance to explore post-secondary options, as well as learn real-world skills.

“We focus on college and vocational readiness, resume writing, interview skills, and ‘adulting’ tasks such as changing a tire and email etiquette during the first semester,” she says. “Then we move on to personal finance, the stock market and investing, taxes and buying a home or car.”

Next Step Prep with a third teacher helps juniors prepare for college entrance exams, research potential careers, refine application and scholarship writing styles, and learn about community service impact and character development. She also brings in military and college recruiters to help students learn about options after high school.

Or course CTE courses are not all about academics. Students in another class intro to culinary arts class are currently working on a Poultry unit. They’ve learned about proper temperatures and recently made wing sauces and a quick chicken salad. They have learned how to make Poached Chicken and understand how aromatics play a key role in cooking.

Culinary I students are now focusing on Indian cuisine They have learned not only about the essential spices of those dishes, but also lessons on Indian culture that discuss how the meals are served, prepared and eaten.

“They have made red lentil curry and Indian butter chicken,” that teacher said. “Culinary II students are getting very close to taking their ServSafe Managers Certification Exam. This class also works on staff birthday treats every month where they find different sweets to prepare. Since it is cool outside the students made some hot chocolate cookies which were a hit with the staff.”

CTE courses and pathways also provide students with opportunities to join national Career and Technical Student Organizations (or CTSOs) such as FFA and FCCLA. The VAHS FFA has been hard at work competing in career and leadership development events, stock shows, and even constructing a trailer.

FCCLA students are preparing for the Regional competition in Waco where they will participate in cupcake presentation, event management, and an etiquette exam. FCCLA students will also participate in the upcoming Texoma Exposition by entering into contests geared towards photography, art, and foods.

Van Alstyne High School also has campus student organizations such as Yearbook, VATV (the student audiovisual team), and Robotics. VATV students Mollie and Claire Gallagher recently submitted a documentary titled “The Longest Race” to the UIL State Film competition that highlights Karen Sparks’ tragic loss and how she has used marathon running to cope. They have advanced to the second round with results expected to be announced by the end of the month.