Van Alstyne announces ribbon-cutting ceremony for new park

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne City Manager Lane Jones announced in his monthly report to the city council that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Central Social District Park has been set for 3-4:30 p.m. April 7. Invitations for special guests are currently being circulated.

Additionally, Jones said that Kandi Hessel has finalized talent for the park’s first concert series. It will begin in May and conclude during Fall der All in October. The city will soon announce the performers via social media and direct mail.

Road Work Continues

Also during the Feb. 8 council meeting, Jones reported that road work continues on West Marshall Drive. The city is replacing the water and sewer lines. Once that is complete, the road will be resurfaced in concrete with curbs and gutters. The project is scheduled to be completed early next month.

Engineering work continues on Nunnalee Avenue. Jones says that the estimated probable cost has likely exceeded its budget.

“We anticipate issuing RFPs in late summer or early fall and will determine the best course of actions once bids are received,” he said.

The city also anticipates engineering work for the design of Collin McKinney Parkway, formerly known as Cartwright Road, to begin soon. The new street will be a four-lane divided concrete road with curbs and gutters. It will run from West Van Alstyne Parkway south to the Mantua development currently under construction.

Megatel Negotiations Remain Ongoing

Van Alstyne officials continue to meet with representatives from Megatel Homes regarding their proposed 1,128-acre development on the western side of US 75 near Farmington Road. Currently, plans call for the residential portion of the development to be built entirely with 40-foot and 50-foot lots. City officials would like to see larger lot sizes, public school sites and an active sports park.