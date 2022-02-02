Cowboy banker ready to compete against the best

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Duane Hayes is going to be busy this month. In addition to his regular job as a senior VP at Texas Bank in Van Alstyne, he’s preparing for a world championship.

Hayes is one of the world’s best at cowboy action shooting. The sport is basically a series of timed shooting competitions using guns that were available between the years of 1860 and 1899. That more or less limits competitors to single-action pistols, lever or pump action rifles and double-barrel shotguns. It’s a sport that suits Hayes perfectly.

The 57-year-old came of age as the western genre was beginning to wane in popularity. He says that he grew up watching “Gunsmoke” and anything that came on with John Wayne.

Years later, he discovered cowboy action shooting on television. A link he saw on the screen eventually led him to the Texas Ten Horns club in Leonard. He’s now been a member for more than a decade. For the past server years, he has served as its president.

“I’ve wanted to be a cowboy all my life but I’m a banker,” he says. “Then I found out I could go play cowboy and still have my job that actually pays good money,” he says.

Competitors are grouped into different events and age categories. There are shooing events as well as costume competitions in both the classic cowboy look and B-movie western style.

Hayes’ specialty is the duelist competition. It requires competitors to hold two guns. They must first empty the gun in their right hand, and then the one on the lift while hitting designated targets and avoiding penalties.

As Hayes puts it in cowboy cliché, he’s been shooting guns since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper.” Since his first match in 2011, he has won six state titles, six regional multi-state competitions, two national titles and one world championship. Over the few weeks, he plans to go shooting at area clubs every weekend before heading to the big event in Phoenix at the end of the month.

Of course, he isn’t the only local Hayes going to the world championships. A few years ago, his wife Susan went with him to a competition. She loved it so much she began competing on her own. Last year, she finished fifth in the world in the lady wrangler category.

On the cowboy shooting circuit, they are known as “Hairtrigger Hayes” and “One Chance Fancy.” All competitors assume alter egos in the competitions. It’s just another part of getting into the old west vibe. Contestants are also encouraged to wear cowboy hats and dress in western gear. There will likely be 600-800 competitors at the world championship event.

Hayes says that the thing he enjoys most about cowboy action shooting is the people. Now when he travels to major events, he reconnect with friends from around the world. They often have similar attitudes and outlooks on life. He describes them as salt-of-the-earth type of people that would be willing to help if he were ever in need.

“My extended family is what it’s become,” he says. “There are people I consider as close to, or closer than, some relatives. I’m sure that several of them feel the same about me and Fancy”

He believes that one of the things that has kept the sport so communal is the fact that its bylaws prohibit monetary awards. Even word champions only receive a trophy, a nice buckle, and of course, bragging rights.

When it’s time to come home after a weekend of shooting, Hayes says that the worst part about his real job is how much it keeps him indoors. He’s an outdoor person. As soon as he gets home in the afternoon, you will likely find him on the back porch enjoying a cigar.

“I’ll be out there until it gets dark, or it gets cool enough that I have to go in,” he says. “When the weekend rolls around, I am more than ready to get to the range.”