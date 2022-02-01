VA middle schoolers embark on outdoor adventures

staff reports

A group of Van Alstyne Middle School students recently took several trips to the Blue River in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. It was part of the school’s outdoor adventures class, a fun and exciting physical education course now being offered.

Students are taught life-long skills by using an integrated curriculum of science, math, writing, critical thinking skills and technology. The primary focus is on outdoor activities such as archery, angling, survival skills, first aid, trip planning, hiking, backpacking, camping, outdoor cooking, conservation, and environmental issues.

Outdoor education teacher Jason Brogdon led the students on their adventures of a lifetime. Those who attended were able to catch, clean and cook the fish they caught while learning life-long skills that will undoubtedly serve them well in the future.