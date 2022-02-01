High school in good hands after principal's unplanned leave

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne secondary curriculum coordinator Ted Beal will serve as the interim principal at the high school while Van Alstyne High School Principal Craig Dennis is recovering following a unplanned leave due to a medical emergency. He has previously worked as a middle school principal as well as a high school assistant principal.

Van Alstyne Independent School District Superintendent David Brown said that Beal is looking forward to working with the high school staff and students and helping them through this time.

“Mr. Beal's work ethic, leadership skills, and commitment to VAISD will ensure that the students, staff, parents, and community are served well during his time working at Van Alstyne High School,” he said.

Brown gave an update on Dennis in a message to the school community earlier this week.

“He is showing signs of progress but still has a long road ahead,” Brown said in the message. “We ask that you keep him, and his family in your thoughts in prayers as they go through this tough time together. We look forward to the day when Craig is back here with us on a daily basis.”

Dennis was named Van Alstyne’s principal in the summer of 2018. Before that he’d worked as an assistant principal at Melissa High School for two years. He and his wife, Macy, live in Van Alstyne and have two daughters.

A GoFundMe site was set up by Becca Demel to help cover some of the family’s expenses. As of Feb. 1, it had raised more than $16,000. Those wanting to donate can go to gofundme.com and search for “The Dennis Family.”