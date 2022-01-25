VA Library partners with Whitewright Pizza for reading challenge

By Joshua Baethge

If you are a kid who likes to read and eat pizza, February is your month. The Van Alstyne Public Library, as well as libraries in Whitewright, Bonham and Leonard, have partnered with Whitewright Pizza for the Whitewright Pizza Challenge

“We were contacted by Terry Boesh, owner of Whitewright Pizza who asked if we would like to work together to develop an incentivized reading program for children,” Van Alstyne Library Director Judy Kimzey said. “Mr. Boesh shared his passion for books and the big role they played in his life. It’s a perfect match for our mission of promoting lifelong learning through reading.”

Beginning Feb. 1, children between the ages of five and ten can pick up a pizza punch card from any of the participating libraries. They then have until Feb. 28 to check out and read 10 books and get their card punched for each one. If they do, they can bring their punch card to Whitewright Pizza and redeem a kid’s pizza and dessert.

Contest rules state that the meal is not transferrable. Those with a completed punch card must be present with their parent or guardian to get the prize. For more information, contact the Van Alstyne Public Library.