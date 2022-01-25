Radio station names Van Alstyne coach “Teacher of the Month”

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne High School teacher and coach Darrell Hardcastle was named the teacher of the month by radio station KMAD “Mad Rock” 102.5. He was interviewed via video conference last week by KMAD morning show host “Big Dave” and Zac Grantham from the KMTK “Katy Country 93.1” morning radio show.

“The radio station contacted me via email. I have no idea how I was nominated,” Hardcastle says.

During the 15-minute interview, he spoke of his career and how he came to Van Alstyne. He has been teaching and coaching for 42 years. Currently, he teaches sociology and psychology and coaches baseball and football. He’s also the school’s professional communications teacher and serves as a mentor for students and younger teachers.

Hardcastle played football and baseball at Black Hill State in South Dakota. During that time, he decided that he wanted a career that would keep him close to athletics. That led him to a teaching career.

While sports may have been his initial motivation, he came to love being in the classroom just as much. After college, he moved back to his native California and taught school for 19 years. When two of his kids went to Mississippi State University for athletics, he moved there too and taught for six years. He’s since spent the past 17 years in Van Alstyne.

Hardcastle says that his teaching and coaching responsibilities typically keep him working around 12 hours per day. One of the things that has helped him throughout his career is time management. His philosophy is to always “be where your feet are.” For him, that means when he is in the classroom, those students are the most important thing in his life. When he goes to the athletic training center, those students become the most important thing. And when he goes home to his wife of 46 years, she is then the most important thing in his life.

In addition to being a teacher and coach, Hardcastle is also a published author. His second book, “Before the Storms Come” was just released. It’s a prequel to his first book, “When it Rains.” They both can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other platforms. An avid reader himself, he said that he decided to write because wanted to inspire people through a fictional character.

It’s been an exciting month for the Hardcastle. The day after he learned about being teacher of the month, his high school in California called to say they were induction him into its hall of fame. He says it’s always an encouragement to be recognized for what you do.

“I have always enjoyed interacting with the students and athletes. I strive to make what I teach useful and relevant,” he says. “Running into adult ex-students and seeing what they have become is a joy. That is a little scary because I have former students that are nearly 60.”