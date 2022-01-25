Man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 children

By Joshua Baethge

At approximately 8 p.m. Jan. 20, Van Alstyne Police arrested 24-year-old Koby Ryan Rhoden at his parents’ home in Denison. The arrest was in connection with two outstanding warrants involving four counts of sexual assault of a child. Both victims were under the age of 17.

The alleged offenses occurred in Van Alstyne. According to a police spokesperson, the investigation remains ongoing

Rhoden’s bond was set at $1 million. As of Jan. 25, he remained in the Grayson County Jail.

This is not Rhoden’s first brush with the law. In May 2019, he was arrested by Sherman Police on felony charges of indecency with a child through sexual contact and attempted sexual assault of a child. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also arrested him in Jan. 2021 on a misdemeanor charge of theft between $750 and $2,500.

All three cases remain outstanding. Grayson County court records show that a motion to revoke Rhoden’s bond on the previous felony charges was issued the day after his most recent arrest. His attorney also issued a motion to withdraw as counsel that same day.