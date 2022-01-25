Man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 children

By Joshua Baethge
Van Alstyne police vehicles sit at the police station.

At approximately 8 p.m. Jan. 20, Van Alstyne Police arrested 24-year-old Koby Ryan Rhoden at his parents’ home in Denison.  The arrest was in connection with two outstanding warrants involving four counts of sexual assault of a child. Both victims were under the age of 17. 

The alleged offenses occurred in Van Alstyne. According to a police spokesperson, the investigation remains ongoing 

Rhoden’s bond was set at $1 million. As of Jan. 25, he remained in the Grayson County Jail. 

Koby Rhoden

This is not Rhoden’s first brush with the law. In May 2019, he was arrested by Sherman Police on felony charges of indecency with a child through sexual contact and attempted sexual assault of a child. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also arrested him in Jan. 2021 on a misdemeanor charge of theft between $750 and $2,500.   

All three cases remain outstanding. Grayson County court records show that a motion to revoke Rhoden’s bond on the previous felony charges was issued the day after his most recent arrest. His attorney also issued a motion to withdraw as counsel that same day. 