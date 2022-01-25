Historical Society presents “This Way to Mantua”

staff reports

The Van Alstyne Historical announced plans for a special historical presentation in February. “This Way to Mantua,” will focus on the town of Mantua, which would eventually evolve into the modern-day city of Van Alstyne.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the community of Mantua was organized in 1854 by William C. McKinney, James W. Throckmorton, and Joseph Wilcox. They divided the land into town lots and sold them to finance a seminary.

By 1870, the city had grown to around 300 people. However, when the Houston and Texas Central Railway laid tracks two miles east of town in 1872, some Mantua citizens began purchasing land near the rail line to create the new town of Van Alstyne. One year later, Mantua was practically abandoned and mail service was discontinued.

“This Way to Mantua” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in the sanctuary of the First Christian Church of Van Alstyne at 274 South Waco Street. Refreshments will be served afterward. Pamphlets will also be available for those looking to sign up for a Van Alstyne Historical Society membership.