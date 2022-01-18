Truck causes mass power outage in Van Alstyne

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Many Van Alstyne residents spent the better part of Tuesday, Jan. 18 making do without power. According to a statement from city manager Lane Jones, a truck hit a power line on Preston Street near the site of the Central Social District Park under construction. The impact caused a surge that traveled to several transformers and knocked down power lines.

Multiple residents reported loud bangs followed by power surges and power outages. Power returned sporadically to those affected throughout the afternoon. Some reported brief outages while others remained without power into the evening.