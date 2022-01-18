Annual Gala to bring Mardi Gras flair

staff reports

The Big Easy is coming to Van Alstyne next month with the ninth annual Van Alstyne Education Foundation gala. The theme for this year’s Mardi Gras-themed celebration will be “Laissez les bon temps rouler.” That’s Cajun-French “let the good time roll.”

The gala will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Springs at Tuscan Hall. Menu items will include many New Orleans-style dishes like crawfish etouffee and jerk chicken skewers. There will also be a jazz band early in the evening and a beignet truck on-site.

As always there will be silent and live auctions. Silent auction items this year may be bid for online by those attending the event as well as those who can’t make it.

One of the auction items sure to be in demand will be an autographed Tom Landry fedora. Other items have yet to be announced but there will likely include eight to ten of them. Organizers are still accepting auction items from people interested in supporting the event.

They are also still seeking additional sponsors. Several packages are available. Details can be found on the Van Alstyne Education Foundation website or Facebook page. Those sites also have information for purchasing tickets.

Last year, the foundation raised around $80,000. This allowed them to give out more than $35,000 in teacher grants as well as a similar number of student scholarships. Students graduating this year can begin submitting their requests for scholarships on Feb 4

“We’re hoping we can raise a lot of money to fund all of the scholarship requests that come in,” Education Foundation Executive Director Mandy Montgomery says.

According to her, support for the foundation’s mission continues to grow. The foundation is now approaching nearly a half-million in endowments for future student scholarships. Residents and other boosters continue to support it through events like the gala and the Little Big Town 5K and Fun Run which will take place this year on May 7. In the fall, the foundation will celebrate a decade of helping Van Alstyne schools with the tenth annual sporting clay shoot.

“I think we are doing really well,” Montgomery says. “That’s a testament to some good people in the community and on the board, who’ve worked really hard to make that happen.”