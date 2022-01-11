East Texas investigator finds long lost class ring

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

An East Texas sheriff’s investigator took to social media last week seeking the owner of a long-lost Van Alstyne High School class ring. Investigator Ronald Penny says that a 1981 class ring inscribed with the name Tony Jackson was found in the property room of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Linden. Few clues remain about how it got there.

“Whoever it was didn’t have the ring long before whatever happened to it happened,” he says.

According to Penny, the class ring was in a bag along with what appears to be female ring with onyx and possibly a diamond. A note in the bag says, “January 23, 1987: two rings found in a black attaché case.” Another small note with the rings cannot be read.

Before taking to Facebook, Penny says he reached out to a few people at the high school. Nobody was able to shed any light on the ring owner’s whereabouts.

“The only other thing I could think of was to put it on the website down there (Van Alstyne Community Facebook) and see if we could come up with anything,” he says.

Several people responded to his post. A few indicated that the ring’s owner may have died. Penny hoped that a tip about the possible owner’s grandparents might lead somewhere. Unfortunately, he was unable to uncover any additional information about them or other potential family members. Now, he’s not sure what else can be done

“I’ve pretty much hit a wall on my end,” he says.

He adds that he would still love to see the ring reunited with its rightful owner or his family members. He asks that anyone with potential leads call the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.