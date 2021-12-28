Library announces Winding Road Book Club
staff reports
The Van Alstyne Public Library has announced plans for the Winding Road Book Club. Residents are invited to bing their lunch and “get ready to gab.”
Meeting will be held in the back room of the library at noon on the third Monday of each month. Book to be discussed each month are as follows:
January - The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi
February - The Ghosts of Eden Park by Karen Abbott
March - The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe
April - Fresh Water for Flowers by Valerie Perrin
May - The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
June - House On Endless Waters by Emuna Elon
For more information, visit the library Facebook page or call 903-482-5991.