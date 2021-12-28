2021: A year in review

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Those in the prediction-making business often get burned because, let’s face it, nobody can predict the future. However, if current trends are any indication, the year 2021 will be remembered as a transitional year as the city continues its journey from a small country town to a bustling cosmopolitan community.

Of course, every year has its surprises. Perhaps no other event took the city by surprise more this year than the February winter storm. Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17, the city picked up nearly six inches of snow. While that total was impressive for the area, it was by no means the major story.

Statewide power outages wreaked havoc on the city’s water supply. As the power went out, pumps would shut down and freeze. City crews tried in vain to use generator-powered heaters to thaw out the wellheads. Despite their best efforts, water in storage tanks dwindled and a boil water notice was put in place for several days. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, at least 210 died as a direct result of the storm, including one person in Grayson County.

COVID-19 still made its presence known throughout 2021 as people learned to live with the ever-changing virus that is still with us nearly two years later. Van Alstyne ISD grappled with how to balance student safety and educational needs while complying with conflicting state and federal guidelines. Fall der All was not held for a second consecutive year, though plans are in the work for a spring makeup date. The all-school reunion was also postponed due to COVID concerns. However, other festivals persevered, and life resembled something closer to normal than what many experienced in 2020.

Looking Toward the Future

On March 24, city leaders broke ground on the new Central Social District Park. When residents look back decades from now, it may prove to be one of the most important occasions in the city’s history. Current plans for the park call for it to be completed next spring. Multiple events have already been scheduled for the facility 2022.

In May, voters overwhelmingly approved a $325 million Van Alstyne ISD bond package that includes plans for expanded facilities and a new high school. Those facilities are expected to be needed as the city continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Construction continued unabated at the new Mantua development. It’s just one of several areas of town in which developers continue to build. The local real estate market will likely get hotter as companies like United Ag and Texas Instruments expand operations in the region.

More people coming to town has motivated entrepreneurs to invest more in the city. This year saw GreenWick Interior Design and kitchenware company Mockingbird Hospitality open its doors downtown. Fierce Motions in Dance expanded its operations and real estate photographer Daniel Martinez debuted his culinary creation, Tacos Benditos in the food truck park.

In March, the Van Alstyne Community & Economic Development Corporation broke ground on Phase II of the Cold Springs Industrial Park. Only a few months later, Dreamline Windows and Doors announced plans that would increase their footprint in the park to nearly 15 acres.

Not to be outdone, the staff of the Van Alstyne Public Library worked together to secure a $2500 grant. It’s just one of several initiatives that Executive Director Judy Kimzey and her team have done to expand the number of people the library can reach

In response to the unprecedented growth, city officials are taking steps to ensure that Van Alstyne is prepared for the growth while maintaining certain elements of its character. An architectural review panel was created to help guide design standards downtown. City Manager Lane Jones announced plans for the next phase of downtown development. The city also began working towards the drafting of a city charter which would ultimately give local officials more decision-making power.

Still About the People

While growth and development may have been the big news, there were still many stories of individuals doing big things. In February, local veteran Bob Hynds donated $10,000 to the Van Alstyne Public Library. Composer JD Spears took his talents from Nashville to Van Alstyne. Middle school author Nirmani Walpola released her first book, while “Super B” Brayden Westfall was quickly making a name for himself in the kart racing world despite only being in fourth grade.

The end of the year saw many in the community again come together for “Christmas Town” festivities. As the city continues to grow, many residents say that events like Fall-der-All, the downtown trick-or-treat, and Christmas parade will be key to ensuring Van Alstyne maintains the unique character they have grown to love. If the turnout for those events is any indication, that won’t be hard to do no matter how many people move to town.