Van Alstyne represented at national community developer gathering

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Van Alstyne Community & Economic Development Executive Director Rodney Williams joined colleagues from around the country last month for a gathering of the Texas Community Development Institute, also known as CDI Texas. He along with a host of his peers completed the first year of a three-year program.

The four-day course was held at the Lone Star College-System Office in The Woodlands. It included over 50 sessions facilitated by more than 30 practitioners on such topics as community and economic development practice, developing a workforce, community strategic visioning and planning, identifying stakeholders and community assessments.

Instructors from across the country, each well known in their business and community development fields, facilitate the comprehensive program curriculum designed to meet the increasing challenges facing community developers in today's fast-paced society. The program is applicable to community leaders from towns and cities of all sizes.

The purpose of CDI is to provide practical, interactive, and comprehensive training to meet the needs of economic and community development professionals. Participants include community officials, volunteers and employees who work with city, state and county governments, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, utility companies and community social services. Since the program's inception, thousands of community leaders from throughout the country have participated in the program.

Lone Star College, Entergy Texas, Inc. and the Community Development Council are supporting organizations of CDI Texas.