December yard of the month boasts intricate history

Dusty Williams

Van Alstyne Historical Society

The Van Alstyne Historical Society has named the home at 576 North Main Street as this month’s Yard of the Month. The property’s history is nearly as long as Van Alstyne’s.

Although much of the intricate history of any home can never truly be known, some interesting facts have been uncovered about the house over at 576 N. Main.

It was originally the Doc McKinney homestead and was located two doors down from his sister, Mrs. W. H. Cave. James David Leslie McKinney, or “Doc” as he was referred to, was the grandson of local pioneer Collin McKinney and son of Younger Scott McKinney.

Doc was born on Sept. 28, 1857, and was raised on his father’s farm east of town off of what is now Jim Cannon Road. Doc was married on December 01, 1878, to Sarah Margaret Bradley. Maggie was born in Tennessee on July 24, 1857, to Thomas and Sarah Waters Bradley. Mrs. McKinney served as the first president of the Parsonage and Home Mission Society, which would later evolve into the Woman’s Missionary Society.

In 1885, Doc moved from his farm near Cannon and purchased the lot on N. Main Street on February 20, 1885, from S. L. McKinney. It is not known if the three-room house was already there, or if Doc McKinney built it. However, if it was not already there, it was most definitely built in 1885 as Doc took up residence there that year according to his own personal statements.

Records show that Doc purchased lot 1 in block 1, so it is likely that Doc built, or had the house built. This is the same house that currently stands, although it has been added on to since the 1885 construction.

Newspaper articles and other histories reveal that Doc McKinney was very involved with the Methodist Church, sometimes even officiating funerals. In regard to his occupation, all records indicate that he was a dry goods salesman for 20 years and a salesman for the Sherman Nursery Company and Terrell Nursery.

When my grandparents moved here in 1979, there were Plum, Apple, Peach and Pear trees on the property. There has also been evidence of newspaper ads promoting the sale of “Doc McKinney’s Plums” in Pilot Grove. One of Doc’s favorite possessions was the pen that was used by Collin McKinney to sign the Texas Declaration of Independence…thus meaning that the artifact was once housed at 576 N. Main in Van Alstyne.

Doc and Maggie were the parents of Eula, Sewell, Virginia, Pauline and Vinson. All of the children, except for Eula, were born at or near the McKinney home on Main Street. Also residing and being reared by the McKinney family was Anabel Hughes, a niece of Maggie.

She would marry E. M. McKinney, a cousin of Doc. Anabel passed away in 1917 just days before her 32nd birthday. Although Anabel passed away in Amarillo, she was laid to rest in the Van Alstyne Cemetery. It was Anabel’s funeral that was held in the living room of the McKinney house. She left behind two children, the daughter having had stayed on living with Doc and Maggie for a while after her mother’s death.

Of his many titles, Doc was also one of the Vice Presidents of the Collin McKinney Descendants Memorial Association. Doc passed away on Oct. 6, 1932, followed by Maggie on November 2, 1936. The couple was interred in the Van Alstyne Cemetery where many of their friends and relatives are also at rest.