Parade brings more Christmas cheer to VA

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Christmas Town continued last Saturday with the annual Christmas parade. Mother nature cooperated to ensure that everyone had a wonderful yuletide time. For those in the parade, things were just a tad more competitive. Parade judges David Sileven, Ryan Coleman and Jeff Webster were tasked with determining who had the best floats this year.

The United Methodist Church Wee School earned first place honors in the nonprofit category. Airview A/C was tops in the business category while Fierce Motions in Dance took home Best of Show Honors.

The holiday fun in Van Alstyne is not over yet. Next Saturday, the Van Alstyne Public Library will host the long-awaited Santa’s workshop from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18. That event will include train rides, mini horses, a photo booth, Christmas movies and a craft and ornament workshop.

Kids will also have one more day to get their letter in to Santa. The library has set up the “North Pole Express” with a direct line to Kris Kringle himself. Those who submit a letter can expect a personal reply within a week. However, since Santa is pretty busy this time of year, the last day he will be accepting letters is on Saturday Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the Santa’s Workshop and the North Pole Express, visit the Van Alstyne Public Library website or Facebook page.