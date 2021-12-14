Longtime City Drug owner dies at 98

staff reports

Jack Andrew Strickland, the longtime owner and pharmacist at City Drug, died on Dec. 7. He was just shy of 98 years old.

Strickland was born in Elmont in 1923 and would go on to graduate from Van Alstyne High School. After finishing school, he served as a U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1945.

Upon his return to Texas, he went to college at the University of Texas. In 1949, he earned his bachelor of science degree in pharmacy.

Four year later, he would marry Marlene Hill on Halloween, 1953. The two remained married for 65 years until her death in October 2019. Those who knew them say their lives revolved around daughters Jan and Joy and their growing families.

New of his death brought an outpouring of online tributes and remembrances to the longtime face of City Drug. He was also active at First Baptist Church where he served as a treasurer and a deacon. A celebration of his life was held last Saturday at his beloved church. Family members has asked the community to consider giving a gift to First Baptist in his memory

Strickland is survived by his daughters Jan Marshall and husband Mike, and Joy Dover and husband Jeff; his grandchildren Adam Wood and wife Jami, Jamiann Worsham and husband Kale, Dylan Valdez and fiancée Dylan Divine, Shelby Langan and husband Matt, Tori Burke and husband Michael, Katie Lancarte and husband Neal, and Ben Marshall; his great-grandchildren Aaron and Micah Wood, Penelope and Collins Worsham, Trevor Burke, and Henry Lancarte; his nieces Ann Riddle and Kay Majors; as well as an untold numbers of friends throughout the area.