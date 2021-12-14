Driver killed on US 75 service road

staff reports

A Van Alstyne man was killed on the afternoon of Dec. 11 along the US 75 service road just north of FM 121. According to Van Alstyne police, the driver of a rented U-Haul truck was in the southbound service road attempting to merge onto the freeway. Police believe that the driver failed to yield and ended up crashing into another car.

The driver was later identified as 78-year-old Kenneth Couchman of Van Alstyne. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people were reported injured in the accident. Thus far, police have not released any additional details.