Parade next after successful tree lighting

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Last weekend’s Christmas tree lighting in Van Alstyne was a definite hit. The streets were packed as the community came out to celebrate the season and witness the light shines for this first time this years on the Dorothy Fielder Park Christmas Tree.

While the temperatures may have been well above freezing that didn’t stop organizers from turning the scene into a winter wonderland…with a little help from a handy snow machine.

“It was amazing. The kids went crazy when it started snowing,” co-organizer and community leader Donna Kramer-Almon said. “Nobody left early. They probably stayed another 20 minutes just playing in the snow machine.”

Van Alstyne’s next Christmas celebration will be the annual parade set for this Saturday at 2 p.m.

It will start at Van Alstyne Middle school heading north on Williams Way toward Evans Street. From there, the parade will turn right onto North Waco Street and then left onto East Jefferson Street. It will go right on South Main Drive and right on East Marshall Street before taking one more left on South Preston Street and end on at First United Methodist Church.

For those who think that one Christmas parade just isn’t enough, the Anna Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Christmas parade beginning at noon. After Van Alstyne’s mid-afternoon parade, the Howe Chamber of Commerce will host that city’s annual parade at 4:30 p.m.