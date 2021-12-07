Abby’s Restaurant reopens for lunch

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Abby’s Restaurant in Howe has partially reopened as owner Lilian Avila continues to recover from injuries she sustained in a Nov. 8 stabbing incident in Plano. For the time being, the restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a social media post late last month Avila thanked the community for its outpouring of support.

“Just wanted to say think you from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers and message for me as I recover,” she said. “Your support meant the world to me. I am happy to say that I am feeling better and cannot wait to see y’all soon.

A GoFundMe site set up to pay for her medical and legal expenses had raised more than $3,300 as of Dec. 7.