5 local boys achieve Scouts highest rank

staff reports

Five young men from Van Alstyne Scout Troop 44 were recently recognized for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. An Eagle Court of Honor was held to celebrate them reaching Scout’s highest rank.

In order to qualify, each had to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges. They also had to demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and completing an Eagle service project. Those projects seem poised to benefit the community for years to come.

Jackson Schnitker built and installed storage for fishing equipment and several fish habitats for Camp All Saints at Lake Texoma. Fisher Robertson planned and installed a flagpole and walkway at Dorchester City Hall. Ben Smith built and installed a dust collection system for the robotics classroom at Van Alstyne High School. Carson Brown constructed a Veteran’s Memorial at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. Samuel Baez built and installed book sharing libraries at North Park and First United Methodist Church in Van Alstyne.

According to statistics from BSA, the parent organization of Scouts, nearly 2.6 million Scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank between 1912 and 2019. In 2019, only eight percent of all Scouts attained that level. Their average age was just over 17 years old.