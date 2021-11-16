Howe restaurant closed after owner attacked in Plano

staff reports

Abby’s Restaurant in Howe is temporarily closed owner Lillian Avila was allegedly stabbed Nov. 8 in a Plano parking lot at 3300 West Parker Road. In a Nov. 9 televised interview with another media outlet, daughter Lindsay Oliveira, said that a woman broke her mother’s headlight and damaged the side of her truck. When her mom got out of the car to tell her to stop, the woman began stabbing her.

“She was stabbed all over,” Oliveira said in the interview. “Mainly on her right arm, and that’s where her broken elbow is, and it is broken cause of one of the stabbings. A really huge long one on her left side and then two stab wounds on her chest.”

Plano Police responded to a call in the area about a possible fight. They arrested a 28-year-old woman for aggravated assault.

According to the Abby’s Restaurant Facebook page, the business is expected to stay closed for at least two weeks.

Oliveira has set up a GoFundMe age to help pay for her mother’s medical expenses. According to her, Avila suffered 10 stab wounds to her arms and chest and will need continuous medical care. Oliveira says that her mom is unable to work and will use the money to cover bills and future lawyer expenses. She adds that the woman who attacked her mother was a “crazy random stranger.”