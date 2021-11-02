Taco spot hopes to bless Van Alstyne

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Tough times can spur big ideas.

Earlier this fall, Tacos Benditos set up shop in Van Alstyne’s food truck park at the corner of North Waco Street and West Van Alstyne Parkway. It was a milestone for a business built with the vision of one man and the unyielding support of his family and friends.

The Spanish word bendito means blessed in English. That’s exactly how owner Daniel Martinez feels about the rise of his venture.

In the spring of 2020, he was working exclusively as a real estate photographer. Over the course of the previous seven years, he’d built a thriving business taking pictures of homes for sale. Then came the pandemic and the corresponding shutdown.

At first, he was a little nervous. Soon, he worried that he could lose his entire business. The one thing keeping his spirits up was cooking. More time at home meant more time in the kitchen.

When he and his wife, Maria, moved to Van Alstyne in 2018 with their three young children, Daniel joked about opening a taco stand.

“I always told my wife that if I could go back to start something new, I would go to culinary school,” he says. “I’ve always had a passion for cooking. It’s therapeutic for me and keeps my mind busy.”

In May 2020, Daniel decided to throw a taco party in his driveway. Neighbors raved about the food he cooked, so he did again the following weekend. Despite making a completely different set of tacos, the response was still overwhelmingly positive. By the fifth week, he made tacos for the neighborhood, Maria began to ask why he kept cooking for other people despite going through some financial hardships. He said that he thought he was on to something.

He continued inviting different people over for meals. By September he had made his entire menu. He still thought he was onto something, but times were tough as he approached what would normally be the slow season for real estate photography. He started reaching out to family members, his brother Jose Martinez, and his best friend (Jose’s brother-in-law) Roswell Garcia.

“I was saying that I’ve got this idea, but I’m struggling financially, and I don’t have the capital to start this business,” he recalls.

One afternoon, Daniel sat down with Roswell to crunch some hard numbers. Roswell was convinced that Daniel’s business plan could be profitable. Then came his big break. A friend who had eaten Daniels’s tacos asked if he would cater for her team.

Daniel invited Jose and Roswell to come see how people reacted. It was all the convincing they would need. The two of them bought it, creating what Daniel calls the perfect trifecta.

“I’m the street smarts, my brother is the muscles and then we have the numbers guy,” he jokes.

The trio began with catering clients before realizing they needed a food truck to take things to the next level. Getting a trailer was a whole other adventure. With a little persistence and some financial support from his parents and others, they managed to snag one of the last ones in the region. Otherwise, they would have likely faced a six to twelve-month waiting list.

Daniel is fully aware that there are plenty of taco options in the area. That’s why he strives to serve up fare that’s a little different. He promises that patrons will get more than just a small four-inch taco with a little meat and cilantro. Instead, they will get full-sized tacos packed with all sorts of fixings. For those who want something else, he’s also serving burritos, quesadillas and other rotating items.

Running the business has become a family affair. His mother, Margie, often shows up with a hairnet and apron ready to help after her 12-hour shift at a local senior living facility. His wife Maria also helps along with his niece, Anna Martinez, and various other family members.

Daniel, as well as his partners, are still working their first jobs as they continue to expand the taco business. There are lots of long days and plenty of hard work. Still, Daniel feels extremely blessed to have come out of the pandemic with a growing business that he truly loves. He says the part that brings him the most joy is seeing the reactions of those enjoying his culinary creations.

“The way I look at it, happy food makes you happy, no matter what hardships you are going through or what personal issues you have,” he says. “At that moment, you can take a pause, feel blessed and eat great food. It changes your mood.”