Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival returns Saturday

staff reports

The 12th annual Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival returns to Van Alstyne’s First United Methodist Church this Saturday, Nov. 6. The entire community is invited to come out to the church at 303 South Preston Street and enjoy the festivities. They will include a country store, children’s activities and a silent auction.

The country store will feature handmade crafts, home-baked goods and gift items. Silent auction items will be on display under the big tent. They will include one-of-a-kind items, various services, hand-crafted items and more. Gary Hunter will be the auctioneer for the live auction, which begins at 1 p.m.

Children’s activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to get their picture made with Santa Claus. A to-go barbecue lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sanford Activities Center.

The Lord’s Acres Harvest Festival is a Methodist church tradition. It originated many years ago when farmers donated the proceeds from one acre’s harvest to their churches.

Over the past 11 years, the Van Alstyne festival has raised more than $109,000. That money funds various ministries both local and abroad. Among the organizations that have benefitted from the event are the Van Alstyne Senior Center, Meadowbrook Nursing home, Great Days of Service, Gayle’s Pantry, Kids Eat Free, Naomi’s Village in Africa, Wells of Joy, local Boy Scout troops, Kairos Prison Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, Youth Mission trip, Hope Crossing Special Needs VBS and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.