Texas Silver-Haired Legislature conclude 2nd session

staff reports

Van Alstyne resident Sharon Brazeal joined other members of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature for its second of three sessions for the 2021-2023 biennium. The event was held from Oct. 11-13 at the Courtyard Marriot in Pflugerville.

Brazeal, who was elected to represent the Texoma area Agency on Aging, is currently serving as the chair of the legislature’s Rural Urban Committee as well as a member of its Executive Committee. She was joined by fellow Texoma Agency representatives Joe Henderson of Pottsboro, Ross and Sharon Rolirad of Sherman, Joe Dale of Bonham and Fred Meyer from Sherman.

Grace Kelly, the legislative director for Rep. Gary VanDeaver, delivered the keynote address. She spoke about what citizens needed to know about state government, the Texas legislative process and how to meet with legislators and their staff. Silver Hair Legislature Speaker Rhonda Rogers says she was grateful to Kelly for sharing her knowledge and insights with member. They learned more about the essentials to be better advocates on behalf of all older adults in Texas.

“Ms. Kelly’s topic was timely since this was our training session that focuses on how each member of the TSHL can identify issues of importance to older Texans, write resolutions to be debated and prioritized by our membership and presented to the Texas Legislature, and ultimately work with the Legislature to get those resolutions turned into bills,” Rogers said.

The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature is a non-partisan body created by the State Legislature in 1985. Since its inception, approximately 700 seniors have been elected to serve in it. Delegates research senior issues and prepare resolutions for potential legislation.

The group will meet on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives in its Legislative session May 1-6, 2022. There they will debate and vote on resolutions submitted by individual members. The results of those deliberations will then be presented in a Legislative Report to the Governor, Lt. Governor and all members of the State Legislature.