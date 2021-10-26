New kitchenware store set to open downtown

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Mockingbird Hospitality, a store specializing in kitchenware products, is set to open sometime in November. The company’s first brick-and-mortar outpost will be located on East Marshall Street in Downtown Van Alstyne between Honeybean Coffee and Jafar’s Mediterranean Grill.

Co-owner Lauren Copeland said she is excited to get out in the community and show what they have to offer. That will include carrying plenty of cooking items as well as many products designed to help people host and entertain. According to her, visitors can expect a “homey vibe” when they come to the store.

“We just want people to feel at home when they walk in and maybe see something that they can use in their home,” she said. “Cooking sometimes seems intimidating, but maybe we can make it a little less intimidating.”

Copeland and her husband Patton both grew up in Bonham. After living in Midland for a handful of years they returned to North Texas. When looking for a new place to live, they fell in love with Van Alstyne and decided to move there. They also thought that it might be a great place to eventually open a store.

While both Copelands have plenty of business experience, this will be their first retail venture. Lauren Copeland says that she and Patton had always wanted to open a store. Their shared love of cooking and entertaining made Mockingbird Hospitality an ideal fit.

“This is definitely my brainchild, but we’re having fun building it together,” she said.

At the end of last year, the Copelands launched Mockingbird Hospitality online. When the space downtown became available, they decided it was time to take advantage and make their move. COVID-19 has not done them any favors as they’ve worked to get the business up and running. Now, at long last, the grand opening is almost in sight.

“We’re all about experience and bringing people together,” Copeland said. “We are excited to offer things that can help other people do that in the community.”