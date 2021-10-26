Expect much smaller turnout this Election Day

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Election Day is almost here again. This year’s contests may not have generated quite the same buzz as last year’s presidential election, there are still several issues for area voters to consider.

While there are eight state constitution amendments for everyone to consider, residents of certain parts of Van Alstyne will also be voting on two additional items. Both involve issues affecting the area where the new Mantua development is being built.

Proposition A for those residents would authorize the issuing of $7,615,000 in bonds that would pay for fire protection facilities and equipment. Proposition B would allow the issuance of $11, 422,500 in refunding bonds for the same purpose. This is essentially a refinancing of bonds that would achieve a net debt decrease.

Grayson County voters may vote at any of the more than 20 polling locations in the county. The only polling location in Van Alstyne will be at the Grayson County College South Campus, Room 113 at 1455 West Van Alstyne Parkway.

The last day for early voting is Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.