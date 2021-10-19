VAEF teacher grant winners revealed
The Van Alstyne Education Foundation recently awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to teachers at all Van Alstyne ISD campuses. A committed chose these projects from a pool of 41 submitted applications that totaled more than $60,000. Below is a breakdown of the grants approved at each school along with the teacher or grade level that submitted the request.
Partin & Sanford Elementary
Williams & Loyd- Character Strong Curriculum ($4,498.20)
Partin Elementary
Matthews- 6 Apple iPads and cases ($1,794)
Kindergarten- Stem Activities ($604.19)
1st grade- Hands on Math Tools ($1014.14)
McClellan- 50 Calculators ($700.50)
Murch- 10 titles w/playaways ($616.80)
Sanford Elementary
Bigham- 3 iPads w/cases ($1,247)
Anderson- Outdoor Class Accessories ($324.56)
McGregor- Light Table ($2,650)
Nelson- Plants/Flowers ($384.50)
Mosby- Endangered Animals Books ($599.78)
Ploch- Math Tools & Games ($1,108.15)
Crow- Scholastic News- Digital & Print ($654.50)
Lawrence- STEM Games w/cart ($500)
Morgan- Boogie Boards ($879.78)
4th grade- STEM Games w/cart ($962.77)
Van Alstyne Middle School
Moore- 22 Wireless Clickers/Smart Boards ($307.78)
Cholette Portable LED Stage lights, DJ light ($405.97)
Servati- Games/Equipment Partners PE (566.49)
Servati- Art Laser machine & Wooden Sheets ($709.99)
Phillips- Flexible Seating & Room Arrangements ($1500)
Klovensky- Theater Lights with Cables ($1204.60)
Middleton- MS PE Equipment ($1161.89)
White- 6th Math Flexible Seating ($853.96)
Meaders- Book Titles ($540.08)
Leinart- 20 Bouncy Bands ($199.80)
Lovitt & Kelley- Civil War Actors (900.00)
Van Alstyne High School
Stein- Stage Lights & Clamps ($1829.80)
Burrell- Art Display Case ($450.50)
Taffinder & McKnight- Spanish Books/Stand/Magazine Stand ($739.31)