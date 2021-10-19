VAEF teacher grant winners revealed

staff reports
VAMS Student Council sponsor Debbie Cholette reacts to her grant.

The Van Alstyne Education Foundation recently awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to teachers at all Van Alstyne ISD campuses. A committed chose these projects from a pool of 41 submitted applications that totaled more than $60,000.  Below is a breakdown of the grants approved at each school along with the teacher or grade level that submitted the request. 

VAMS history teacher Vivian Lovitt is shocked to find out she was awarded a teacher grant.

Partin & Sanford Elementary 

Williams & Loyd- Character Strong Curriculum ($4,498.20) 

Partin Elementary 

Matthews- 6 Apple iPads and cases ($1,794) 

Kindergarten- Stem Activities ($604.19) 

1st grade- Hands on Math Tools ($1014.14) 

McClellan- 50 Calculators ($700.50) 

Murch- 10 titles w/playaways ($616.80) 

Sanford Elementary 

Bigham- 3 iPads w/cases ($1,247) 

Anderson- Outdoor Class Accessories ($324.56) 

McGregor- Light Table ($2,650) 

Nelson- Plants/Flowers ($384.50) 

Mosby- Endangered Animals Books ($599.78) 

Ploch- Math Tools & Games ($1,108.15) 

Crow- Scholastic News- Digital & Print ($654.50) 

Lawrence- STEM Games w/cart ($500) 

Morgan- Boogie Boards ($879.78) 

4th grade- STEM Games w/cart ($962.77) 

VAMS 6th grade teacher Amy White, celebrates her winning grant

Van Alstyne Middle School 

Moore- 22 Wireless Clickers/Smart Boards ($307.78) 

Cholette Portable LED Stage lights, DJ light ($405.97) 

Servati- Games/Equipment Partners PE (566.49) 

Servati- Art Laser machine & Wooden Sheets ($709.99) 

Phillips- Flexible Seating & Room Arrangements ($1500) 

Klovensky- Theater Lights with Cables ($1204.60) 

Middleton- MS PE Equipment ($1161.89) 

White- 6th Math Flexible Seating ($853.96) 

Meaders- Book Titles ($540.08) 

Leinart- 20 Bouncy Bands ($199.80) 

Lovitt & Kelley- Civil War Actors (900.00) 

VAHS arts teacher Katherine Burrell celebrates winning a grant with her students

Van Alstyne High School 

Stein- Stage Lights & Clamps ($1829.80) 

Burrell- Art Display Case ($450.50) 

Taffinder & McKnight- Spanish Books/Stand/Magazine Stand ($739.31) 