VAEF teacher grant winners revealed

The Van Alstyne Education Foundation recently awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to teachers at all Van Alstyne ISD campuses. A committed chose these projects from a pool of 41 submitted applications that totaled more than $60,000. Below is a breakdown of the grants approved at each school along with the teacher or grade level that submitted the request.

Partin & Sanford Elementary

Williams & Loyd- Character Strong Curriculum ($4,498.20)

Partin Elementary

Matthews- 6 Apple iPads and cases ($1,794)

Kindergarten- Stem Activities ($604.19)

1st grade- Hands on Math Tools ($1014.14)

McClellan- 50 Calculators ($700.50)

Murch- 10 titles w/playaways ($616.80)

Sanford Elementary

Bigham- 3 iPads w/cases ($1,247)

Anderson- Outdoor Class Accessories ($324.56)

McGregor- Light Table ($2,650)

Nelson- Plants/Flowers ($384.50)

Mosby- Endangered Animals Books ($599.78)

Ploch- Math Tools & Games ($1,108.15)

Crow- Scholastic News- Digital & Print ($654.50)

Lawrence- STEM Games w/cart ($500)

Morgan- Boogie Boards ($879.78)

4th grade- STEM Games w/cart ($962.77)

Van Alstyne Middle School

Moore- 22 Wireless Clickers/Smart Boards ($307.78)

Cholette Portable LED Stage lights, DJ light ($405.97)

Servati- Games/Equipment Partners PE (566.49)

Servati- Art Laser machine & Wooden Sheets ($709.99)

Phillips- Flexible Seating & Room Arrangements ($1500)

Klovensky- Theater Lights with Cables ($1204.60)

Middleton- MS PE Equipment ($1161.89)

White- 6th Math Flexible Seating ($853.96)

Meaders- Book Titles ($540.08)

Leinart- 20 Bouncy Bands ($199.80)

Lovitt & Kelley- Civil War Actors (900.00)

Van Alstyne High School

Stein- Stage Lights & Clamps ($1829.80)

Burrell- Art Display Case ($450.50)

Taffinder & McKnight- Spanish Books/Stand/Magazine Stand ($739.31)