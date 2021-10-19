Halloween events coming to Van Alstyne

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne is pulling out all the stops for Halloween this year. The annual downtown merchants trick-or-treat event returns from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 30. Close to 90 local businesses will be handing out candy to area kids.

This year several churches have gotten into the spirit as well. While some business outside of the city inquired about participation, the event was limited to ones with Van Alstyne addresses. Organizer Donna Kramer-Almon said the annual tradition is a great way for the local community to gather together since many businesses are now spread out all over the city.

“It’s a nice tradition that’s grown over the years with more and more businesses participating,” she says. “It really is a great community event.”

To make sure that all the kids can walk the streets safely, police will close of Main Drive, Jefferson Street, Preston Street and Marshall Street around the downtown square. Police will and firefighters will also be on hand to make sure things go smoothly and, more importantly, to pass out eve more candy.

For those wanting to venture away from downtown, The Van Alstyne Historical Society is presenting an “Old Van Alstyne” trick-or-treat event at the same time. Participating historical homes will have treats on hand for local candy-seekers

Haunted History Comes Alive

The Van Alstyne Public Library is also getting into the Halloween sprint with a Haunted History presentation slated for Friday Oct. 29. The event will be jointly hosted by the library and TexPart Paranormal, a paranormal investigation and research group located in North Central Texas.

“This will be the first of what we plan to be an annual event, building and adding more sites and stops as time passes,” Library director Judy Kimzey says. “Attendees will enjoy an hour presentation of history pertaining to this specific site, background and science of paranormal phenomenon, and the results of the investigation.”

This year’s event will focus on the building that now houses Fierce Motions in Dance, the business owned by Kramer-Almon. Long before it was a dance studio, the building was the famous Carter’s Opera House, which once drew crowds from across the region.

When Kramer-Almon began expending in the upstairs portion, she started noticing odd things happening in the building and with the newly installed closed-circuit television. TexPart founder and president J.J. Jensen was called into investigate and noticed odd happenings as well.

As she was working to get things set up, she overheard a squeaky young girl’s voice say, “hi.” But there was no girl int eh room. However, there have been reports of people seeing young red-haired girl seemingly appear out of nowhere in the past.

Jensen says that there were also strange happening with the recording equipment they had set up. Somehow the cameras had inexplicably gone out of focus, as if someone had been messing with them. And while the footage was grainy, the camera pointed towards the downstairs door seemed to show a door begging to move slightly without anyone there to push it. Now she hopes to solve the mystery and learn who or what could be causing these odd phenomena before next Halloween.

The Haunted History presentation will be given two times on Oct. 29, once from 7-8 p.m. and again from 8:30-9:30 p.m. There is no charge, but tickets are required. Minors under 13 must be accompanied by an adult to attend.