Historical Society announces treat guide, yard of the month

staff reports

In an effort to draw attention to "old Van Alstyne" the Van Alstyne Historical Society will be compiling a list of homes in the older part of town that will be handing out candy to trick or treaters. This will be done at the same time that the merchants do their downtown trick or treating from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Anyone in the older part of Van Alstyne that would like to participate is asked to send a message with their address to get added to the list.

The Van Alstyne Historical Society is also excited to kick off its "Yard of the Month" program. Each month, the Society will select a home in Van Alstyne as the winner for that month. Society members will be looking for older homes that are moving toward being preserved. It should be noted that they are not looking for homes that have a perfect yard, perfect paint, or are in otherwise perfect condition. Rather, they want to recognize older homes in Van Alstyne that have had an effort put into them to preserve them for the future.

The Historical Society will start this program in October of 2021. When a house is selected, they will deliver a sign to be placed in the yard for that month and post it to their Facebook page with a short history and description (all with the owner’s permission).

If you would like to nominate a home, send the Van Alstyne Historical Society a message via its Facebook page or send a message to DustyWilliams@Live.com.