City manager returns after bout with COVID

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne City Manager Lane Jones returned to the office Monday after an extended battle with COVID-19. The illness forced him to miss nearly three weeks of works as he worked to recover.

“I feel weak but I’m told this takes time,” he said on his first morning back in the office.

After spiking to more than 550 active cases in mid-September, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has again begun to drop in Grayson County.

As of Oct. 11, there were 232 active cases in the area. While that’s the lowest level in nearly two months, it is still a far cry from the end of spring when the daily case numbers dipped well below 25.

There have now been 494 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, including at least four in the last week.