Grandfathers make huge impact at elementary schools

staff reports

Volunteers are an invaluable resource to the teachers and students at Van Alstyne ISD. For many years, Jack Stadtlander and Bill Heilman have been two of the most prominent faces at the local elementary schools.

Around Partin and Sandford Elementary Schools, Stadtlander is affectionally known as “Grandpa Jack.” He’s endeared himself to students and staff alike through his smiles and kind works. His serving spirit has made him a beloved member of the Panther Community.

“Grandpa Jack has been at Partin for the past six years,” Partin Principal Kristi Odom says. “Over that time, he’s become quite the ‘Grandpa Jack-of-all-trades,’ taking on everything from cafeteria monitoring, to gardening expert, to classroom reader, and the important role of morning crossing guard.”

Heilman has also left his mark as a crossing guard. He takes care of the drop off and pick-up crosswalk at Sanford Elementary. The United States Air Force veteran has been an active part of this community for over 30 years. He has several grandchildren in the district and continues to find ways to serve this community in various capacities.

"He keeps the area clean and sets out safety equipment for us,” Sanford Elementary Principal Tiffany Bietz says. “Students and parents love seeing him every day! We are so grateful for him."

Both Stadtlander and Heilman may have made their biggest impacts by simply coming to school every day and showing kids the importance of participating in the larger community.

District officials encourage anyone out and about who notices these two guys volunteering to please take a moment to thank them for all that they do.