Clay shoot deemed a hit

staff reports

Officials with the Van Alstyne Education Foundation say that this year’s Sporting Clay Shoot was an overwhelming success. The money generated from sponsors and participants will go toward funding the foundation’s mission to provide student scholarships and teacher grants.

More than 150 shooters competed at the Oct. 2 event held at Bethel Cannon Ranch. Twenty volunteers on site helped ensure that everything went well. While there wasplenty of friendly competition, the emphasis was squarely on the “friendly.” Nearly everyone in attendance came away happy to enjoy a beautiful Saturday morning for a good cause. If that wasn’t enough, Todd Thompson provided fried catfish for lunch.

Below are the winners from each category.

First Place Shooter: Jim Autry with a score of 94.

First place team: Utter Pike Wealth Management Team of Jim Autry, Billie Bennett, Rob Nealey & Steven Lee with a 357.

Youth 15-17winner: Gavin Montgomery, 73

Youth 12-15 winner: Rhett Smith, 57