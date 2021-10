staff reports

A Hunt County grand jury has indicted 43-year-old David Moody Tune of Van Alstyne on one count of sexual assault of a child.

The alleged incident occurred on or about Jan. 21, 2014.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office took Tune into custody last October on a charge of sexual assault of a child-continuous-victim under the age of 14. He was later released on a $250,000 bond.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2