Dreamline Windows and Doors expands Van Alstyne operations

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Dreamline Windows and Doors is expanding local operations before its first Van Alstyne facility has even opened. Last week, chief operating officer Tu Huynh finalized a deal to purchase an additional 7.5 acres in the Cold Springs Industrial Park.

The company was the first business to purchase property in the second phase of the Industrial Park. They did so before road and infrastructure improvements had even been completed. Initial plans called for Dreamline to build its company headquarters as well as a new manufacturing facility on the first five acres they purchased. The additional 7.5 acres will allow them to build a second manufacturing line to keep with the booming demand for glass shower doors and other residential business products.

Construction on the first section is slated to commence within the next few months. A timeline for the second manufacturing line has not been determined yet. When completed, the facilities are expected to create more than 50 jobs.

According to Community and Economic Development Director Rodney Williams, Huynh wanted to bring his company to a community where he could make a positive impact. Dreamline currently has facilities in other North Texas cities, but soon much of that work will be consolidated in Van Alstyne.

“We’re just really happy to have them,” Williams says. “When you sell land in an industrial park, you want people who will come who will create jobs and buy into the community. That is exactly what they are doing.”