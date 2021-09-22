High schoolers encouraged to consider college options

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Last week, Van Alstyne High School joined other campuses around the country in hosting #WhyApplyDay. Next Step Prep students spent the day learning about application requirements and other processes for college and trade schools. They were also given tips for early application.

These students are primarily juniors enrolled in the CTE (career and technical education) class. Their course curriculum teaches them about post-high school options including college, careers and military readiness.

#WhyApplyDay is intended to mark the beginning of the college application season. The goal is to utilize social media to encourage students as they begin the college application process. It is sponsored by the American College Application Campaign, an initiative of ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning. This year, more than 7,000 high schools were expected to host application completion events between September and December.

The Van Alstyne students were encouraged by teachers to spend the day incorporating lessons related to #WhyApplyDay goals. They also got to see an array of motivational messages submitted by various teachers and parents extolling the virtues of colleges and trade schools.

Many shared personal experiences about how going to school opened the door to new opportunities and helped them take control of their lives and grow. One parent also added that going to college was also really fun.